Bears jump to early lead beat St. John’s 5-2

02/04/2017 – (Hershey, PA- February 4, 2017)-Three points from Paul Carey, and 29 stops from Parker Milner delighted the sold-out crowd of 10,456 at the Giant Center as the Hershey Bears returned to home ice with a 5-2 win over the St. John’s IceCaps on Saturday evening. The Bears have now won three straight games and collected points in five straight contests.

Hershey entered the evening with three straight losses at home, and the capacity crowd was quieted by Charles Hudon’s goal for the IceCaps just 1:29 into the game. However, Hershey responded with a flurry of three goals in the opening frame to jump out to a commanding lead.

Carey scored his 14th goal of the season to even the score, beating St. John’s goaltender Yann Danis past the glove. Carey raced down the left wing and bounced a shot off the far post to make it 1-1. Defender Tyler Lewington gave Hershey the lead at 4:51, scoring an unassisted goal from the slot. The defender cut off the nearside boards and beat Danis with a backhand shot to make it 2-1 Bears.

Hershey’s offensive attack wasn’t finished. Ryan Bourque added to the Hershey lead with his first goal of the season. The forward blocked a shot at the left point and raced up ice on a two-on-one. He cut down the left wing and placed a shot under Danis’ arm to make it 3-1 Hershey.

Stanislav Galiev, who scored a hat trick in Friday’s 5-3 win at Binghamton, added another goal Saturday, scoring just 1:52 into the second. Carey flipped the puck down the ice and Brad Malone won a battle, wrangling the puck away from a St. John’s defender. He made a drop pass to Galiev, and the forward struck for his 12th goal of the season, beating Danis over the glove to give the Bears a 4-1 lead

The two teams would trade goals in the later portions of the second period. Chris Terry scored his 13th goal of the year at 15:23 for St. John’s to make it 4-2, but Christian Thomas responded for the Bears, striking on the power play at 19:12 of the middle frame to regain Hershey’s big lead.

After allowing a goal on the game’s first shot, Milner was perfect, and earned his second win in as many starts for the Bears. He made several timely saves, including a sprawling stick save early in the first period, and an acrobatic glove save prior to Galiev’s goal in the second period.

The IceCaps outshot Hershey 31-22. St. John’s was 0-for-4 on the power play while Hershey was 1-for-3.

The two teams rematch tomorrow afternoon. Hershey hosts St. John’s for a special 2 p.m. puck drop

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...