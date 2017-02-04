A Basketball Life: Northeastern’s Fred Mulbah

Every player has a story. That’s the theme to the “A Basketball Life” series of stories. Northeastern junior guard Fred Mulbah is one of the best players in York, on one of the best teams, and one of the best dunkers in the state (that’s an unofficial stat but wait until you see him throw one down). Inspired by the dunks I took a trip to Manchester to meet Fred and watch him practice. I thought my story would be about that; dunking, great team, things like that. What I found was a truly American story.

Fred is the first of his family born in America. In 1999 his mother and father left Liberia. The country was being torn apart by civil war so Fred’s parents decided to do what countless others have done before, come to the United States. Not long after Fred was born. Three and a half years later his parents were able to bring his Liberian born brothers and sisters over. A new American family living the American dream.

Today as Fred plays for Northeastern with his younger brother on the team and his proud parents in the crowd, he appreciates what a long journey it’s been.

