Woman tried to buy $1.2M home with fake check, police say

DILLSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A York County woman was arrested after she tried to buy a home for $1.2 million with a forged check, police said.

Katherine D. Kempson, 49, of Dillsburg, used the internet to copy a credit union logo and placed it on the cashier’s check, Carroll Township police said. She’s also accused of writing a bad check for $60,000 to a real estate company and forging the signature of a credit union employee on bank documents.

A warrant was issued and Kempson was arrested Thursday by the York County Sheriff’s Department while at her home for a sheriff’s sale.

She was arraigned on four counts of forgery and one count of bad checks then released on $25,000 bail.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...