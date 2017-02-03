Waynesboro man charged with child rape

WAYNESBORO, Pa. (WHTM) – Authorities say a Waynesboro man is facing charges for the rape of an 11-year-old girl.

Charges stem from an investigation, which alleges that Kristopher Lance Rebo sexually abused the girl at her home.

Rebo is charged with rape of child, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse of a child, and other related charges

Rebo was committed to Franklin County Prison on $300,000 bail.

A preliminary hearing has been set for February 14.

Franklin County Children and Youth Services is assisting with the investigation.

