Students create prosthetic finger for York County man

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Students at Commonwealth Charter Academy used creative design and a 3D printer to create a prosthetic finger as part of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics workshop.

Butch Atland lost the tip of his finger three months ago in an accident involving a pellet gun.

“They’re going to add an inch to my finger somehow or another,” Atland said.

“On this program, it’s actually fairly simple, but it depends on how detailed you get the prosthetic,” his son Emmett said.

“The hard bit is learning the software because there’s so many tools, and just knowing how to use it is the hard part, but once you know how to use it, it’s really simple,” CCA student Joshua Cincotta said.

One of the tough parts is getting the dimensions correct. If you ask Butch, he’s hoping for something cool, like Inspector Gadget.

“I was never expecting to lose the tip of my finger, but like I said, it could’ve been worse,” he said.

This same workshop is being presented at five different locations around the state. The best models will be presented to Butch before the perfect model is made.

