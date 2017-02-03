Restaurant Report: Dead insects, moldy potatoes

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Department of Agriculture inspectors found dead insects in a kitchen, moldy potatoes in a cooler, and a risk of contamination from bleach in their latest round of inspections.

Quaker Steak and Lube on Gateway Drive in Mechanicsburg was out of compliance with 12 violations. The inspection report says the person in charge does not demonstrate adequate knowledge of food safety. The water wasn’t hot enough to correctly wash hands. There was an accumulation of trash, sticky food debris, and static dust. Plus, food contact surfaces had food residue and were not clean to sight and touch.

Also out of compliance with 12 violations: Susquehanna Diner on Susquehanna Trail in Duncannon. The inspection report says food like sauces and meats were not being date marked, meaning there was no guarantee they were being thrown out once they got old. Potatoes were slimy and moldy with a mildew-like odor throughout the walk-in cooler. There was a “large area of sticky unknown substance” on the floor in the prep area, and there were dead insects throughout the kitchen and storage areas.

Coffee Company on Lititz Pike in Lancaster was out of compliance with 16 violations. The inspection report says the person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety. Bleach, Murphy oil, and an adhesive were stored near food and ice, risking contamination. Another risk: rare roast beef was stored with deli ham, and spinach was not held at a safe temperature – which could lead to the growth of foodborne pathogens.

Establishments with no violations include Bricker’s Famous French Fries in Chambersburg, Character’s Pub in Lancaster, Old Trail Tavern in Liverpool, and Gary’s Meat Locker in Hanover.

The Agriculture Department has a full list of Pennsylvania restaurant inspections on its website.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download the ABC 27 News App and the ABC 27 Weather App for your phone or tablet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...