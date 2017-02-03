Report on State Police cheating investigation to be released

Related Coverage Probe into state police cheating scandal to be made public

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — After a cheat sheet was discovered, State Police Commissioner Tyree Blocker ordered an investigation and the results of that investigation are set to be released Friday.

In December 2015, a cheat sheet was discovered.

Sources told ABC 27 News that previous cadet classes had gone through the handbook right after the test and highlighted exactly what material was in the examination. They then transcribed it to notes and passed those notes on to cadets in the 144th class.

One of those cadets, sources say, accidentally left the notes behind. An instructor found them and immediately blew the whistle. Apparently, the academy was not changing its tests from year to year or class to class.

State Police Commissioner Tyree Blocker ordered an internal investigation and the Office of the Inspector General was called on to work in conjunction with that review.

The academy dismissed dozens of cadets since the start of the probe. Others have left voluntarily.

The findings of the Inspector General’s report are expected to be released later this morning. Follow ABC27 on-air and online for updates.

