Police: Mother charged in daughter’s drowning intimidated witness

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – The mother and uncle of a 3-year-old girl who drowned in a home swimming pool last summer have been arrested on new charges they intimidated a witness in their involuntary manslaughter and child endangerment case.

Tiffany Graham, 23, of Carlisle, and her brother, 18-year-old Austin Biller, intimidated a witness Wednesday a few hours after a preliminary hearing where all charges against them were bound for court, Lower Swatara Township police said.

Biller was arraigned Friday on the felony count and sent to Dauphin County Prison on $250,000 bail. Graham was given $100,000 bail and placed on electronic monitoring.

Graham’s daughter died July 31 at Penn State Hershey Medical Center after she was found in a pool near Biller’s home in Lower Swatara Township.

Biller told investigators he fell asleep while watching his niece and she was gone when he awoke. He said he searched the house and the neighborhood for her, but police said he didn’t call 911 to report her missing until emergency vehicles arrived in the area more than an hour later.

Graham is accused of putting her daughter in an unsafe place because the girl had wandered off before while in her brother’s care.

In May 2015, Graham’s daughter was found walking outside alone when her brother and father were supposed to be watching her, and both men were babysitting the girl in December 2015 when police said she walked outside alone for about 30-40 minutes wearing only a diaper, authorities said.

