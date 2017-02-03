Police: Man led officers on chase from Harrisburg to Lancaster County

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A man was arrested early Friday after police say he led them on a chase from Harrisburg to Bainbridge, Lancaster County.

Wilson Torres, 45, of Harrisburg, fled from officers shortly after robbing at gunpoint a Sunoco in the 800 block of Eisenhower Blvd.

Swatara Township police say they saw Torres leave the gas stop, but were initially unaware of the robbery when attempting to conduct a traffic stop.

During the pursuit, police say Torres tossed the gun used in the robbery before finally surrendering in Bainbridge, Lancaster County.

Police say Torres was also in the car with a 20-year-old woman. She was later released after it was determined that she was not involved in the robbery had been demanding that Torres let her leave.

Torres is charged with robbery, unlawful restraint, recklessly endangering another person, and fleeing or attempting to elude police officer.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...