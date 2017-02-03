Police make Shippensburg robbery arrests

SHIPPENSBURG TWP, Pa (WHTM) – Two Bethlehem teenagers are in custody after trying to rob six Shippensburg Township residents early Wednesday morning.

State police arrested Michael McDaniel, 19, and Chance Neilley, 19, both of Bethlehem, and charged them with robbery, burglary, simple assault, and other charges.

Authorities say the pair forced their way through an open first-floor window in a house on Richard Avenue and threatened the six victims with a knife and a pellet gun that resembled an automatic pistol. The suspects demanded drugs and money.

While the suspects and victims were arguing, local police arrived. The two suspects fled but were apprehended by authorities.

McDaniel and Neilley are in Cumberland County Prison. Both have preliminary hearings scheduled next week.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...