Police make Shippensburg robbery arrests

By Published:
police_lights_tilted_blue

SHIPPENSBURG TWP, Pa (WHTM) – Two Bethlehem teenagers are in custody after trying to rob six Shippensburg Township residents early Wednesday morning.

State police arrested Michael McDaniel, 19, and Chance Neilley, 19, both of Bethlehem, and charged them with robbery, burglary, simple assault, and other charges.

Authorities say the pair forced their way through an open first-floor window in a house on Richard Avenue and threatened the six victims with a knife and a pellet gun that resembled an automatic pistol. The suspects demanded drugs and money.

While the suspects and victims were arguing, local police arrived. The two suspects fled but were apprehended by authorities.

McDaniel and Neilley are in Cumberland County Prison. Both have preliminary hearings scheduled next week.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s