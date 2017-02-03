Police charge suspect in 3 gas station cash grabs

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) – Police have an arrest warrant for a New Cumberland man they’ve charged for cash grabs at three Cumberland County gas stations.

Donald L. Kriegsman Jr., 45, is accused of stealing money from cash registers in Lower Allen and Hampden Townships. He’s charged with robbery and theft.

Lower Allen police believe Kriegsman stole money Monday night from an Exxon gas station in the 2200 block of Gettysburg Road and struck again Tuesday night at a Gulf station in the 3600 block of Simpson Ferry Road.

In both cases, he asked a clerk to give him change for a dollar then grabbed cash from the open register drawer. He stole about $160 dollars the first time. When he tried it again, the clerk fought back, but he still managed to get away with an unknown amount of money, police said.

Hampden police said he stole money from the register of a Sunoco station on the corner of Trindle and St. Johns Church Road.

