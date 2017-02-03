Police: 2 gunmen robbed Lower Paxton store

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Two men with handguns ordered one employee to the floor and forced another to hand over cash when they robbed a discount store in Lower Paxton Township late Thursday, police said.

Township police said the gunmen entered the Dollar Tree, in the 4200 block of Union Deposit Road, around 10:20 p.m. as the employees were getting ready to close the store. Once they had the cash, they ran off and possibly headed for the Twin Lakes apartment complex.

A surveillance photo wasn’t immediately available.

Police said the incident appears unrelated to other recent robberies in the township.

Robberies were reported at the Rite Aid in the 4200 block of Union Deposit early Tuesday and at a dry cleaner in the 4100 block of Linglestown Road late Wednesday. Police have said both incidents involved a single robber armed with a knife.

A Turkey Hill store in the 700 block of North Mountain Road was robbed Tuesday night by a man who demanded cash from the clerk.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lower Paxton police at (717) 657-5656.

