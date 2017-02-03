Pittsburgh water problem persists

PITTSBURGH (AP) – Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto says tests indicate the city’s water is safe even though about 100,000 customers are still being advised to boil tap water before using it.

Peduto says tests have found no trace of the giardia bacteria that can cause diarrhea, even though some tests on one part of the city’s water supply showed it didn’t meet state Department of Environmental Protection guidelines for chlorine.

Peduto says Pennsylvania’s chlorination standards are higher than federal standards, which he says the water has always met. The boil-water advisory was issued Tuesday night after some water samples didn’t meet the state standards.

The city has opened fire hydrants in hopes of flushing any water below the state standards from its water system.

Peduto hopes the advisory could be lifted Thursday.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...