Pence to address Federalist Society in Philadelphia

Vice President Mike Pence listens as his wife Karen Pence speaks at the March for Life on the National Mall in Washington, Friday, Jan. 27, 2017. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
PHILADELPHIA (AP) – Vice President Mike Pence is heading to Philadelphia to address the city’s chapter of the Federalist Society.

Pence is set to speak at noon Saturday at Congress Hall.

A spokesman for the group of conservative lawyers and academics tells The Philadelphia Inquirer that Pence will talk about the role of the courts and President Donald Trump’s pick for the Supreme Court, federal Judge Neil Gorsuch.

The event is not open to the public, but the society says a livestream of Pence’s remarks will be available on its blog.

Congress Hall was the meeting place for the U.S. Congress from 1790-1800. Among the historic events held there was George Washington’s second inauguration.

