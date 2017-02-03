Pa. lawmaker wants doe licenses sold online

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A state representative is reviving legislation that would allow hunters to apply for a doe license online.

Rep. Gerald Mullery (D-Luzerne) says hunting and fishing licenses are available online and there’s no reason why Pennsylvania residents shouldn’t be able to get their antlerless license the same way.

Mullery says the current system – where hunters apply to their county treasurer’s office – is outdated and doesn’t always work. He says some counties don’t always have the financial resources or staff to process the applications on time.

His bill is awaiting consideration in the Game and Fisheries Committee.

