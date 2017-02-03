As a member of the WHTM’s digital sales team, the Integrated Digital Specialist (IDS) is responsible for generating and growing digital marketing service revenue for the company. The IDS will be the market’s subject matter expert on digital services and will work, both independently and in conjunction with the WHTM sales team, to achieve budgeted revenue goals in the digital marketing services area. The Integrated Digital Specialist will achieve this by professionally and effectively selling Amplify, WHTM’s digital suite of marketing services/products (including targeted video, digital audience and reach extensions, SEO/SEM, and sponsorships) with the objective of advancing client objectives. Pre-employment drug and background screen required.

APPLY ONLINE FOR THIS JOB AT www.nexstar.tv/careers

Search careers at Former Media General (Job ID: HTM-000080)

EOE/MINORITIES/FEMALES/VETERANS/DISABLED

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...