Huge GE turbine being hauled from upstate NY to Pennsylvania

The Associated Press Published:
General Electric; GE
FILE - This Jan. 16, 2014 file photo shows the General Electric logo at a store in Cranberry Township, Pa. General Electric announced Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2016, it will move its headquarters from Fairfield, Conn., to the Seaport District of Boston. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (AP) – A 175-ton steam turbine made in New York is slowly making its way across the central section of the state while headed to Pennsylvania.

The 350,000-pound turbine is aboard a truck that’s about 350 feet long and 20 feet wide.

The journey on secondary roads began last Friday at General Electric’s Schenectady plant.

The truck, traveling at around 5 mph, has made it 100 miles west to Cazenovia, where state police say the trip is being delayed by a tight turn. Troopers say it’s expected to reach the Cortland area Friday night or Saturday.

From there the journey will continue south, with the final destination – a power plant outside Scranton – expected to be reached sometime in mid-February.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s