Carrie Perry joins the Semmel family as they tell us all about Lift Ticket TV.

It’s a program they’ve put together that documents their experiences as they travel around to different resorts and mountains. The goal is to help others that share their passion find the experiences they’ve been looking for.

Eric Semmel, a photographer here at abc27, and his wife, Courtney, sit down to tell us more about the program. You can learn more in the video above, or by visiting them online.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...