Harrisburg’s Zembo Shrine Center for sale

Published: Updated:
zembo_shrine

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A massive Harrisburg landmark is for sale.

The Zembo Shrine Center, at North Third and Division streets, is the home of the Shriners.

As with so many fraternal organizations, the number of members is dwindling. The Shriners built the 62,000 square foot structure in 1928 and 1929. The cost? The same as the current asking price: $1,000,000.

Over the decades, the Zembo Shrine has been the site of countless events from the circus to professional wrestling.

You can find details of the listing at http://billgladstone.com/Listings/Commercial/Sale/2801_North_Third_Street/2801_North_Third_Street.html

