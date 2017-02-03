Harrisburg woman accused of stealing $1,500 from Target

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Harrisburg woman is accused of stealing more than $1,500 from Target while working for the retailer as a cashier.

Lisa Benton, 53, took money from registers over a span of 10 days during her shifts in December, Swatara Township police said in charging papers. She’s charged with 10 counts of theft by unlawful taking.

Target loss prevention officers checked surveillance video on days when Benton’s registers were short on cash and told police she was seen concealing money. She confessed to the thefts when questioned by the loss prevention department, police said.

Police said she stole a total of $1,559.42 between Dec. 12 and Dec. 31.

