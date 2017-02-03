Guard killed at prison saved colleagues’ lives, union says

The Associated Press Published:
More ambulances arrive on scene as all Delaware prisons went on lockdown Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017, due to a hostage situation unfolding at the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center in Smyrna. Geoffrey Klopp, president of the Correctional Officers Association of Delaware, said he had been told by the Department of Correction commissioner that prison guards had been taken hostage. (Suchat Pederson/The Wilmington News-Journal via AP)
SMYRNA, Del. (AP) – A corrections union official says the guard killed at Delaware’s largest prison saved his colleagues’ lives by warning them that inmates had set a trap.

Union President Geoffrey Klopp says that after inmates forced Sgt. Steven Floyd into a closet, the 47-year-old called out to warn other officers coming to his aid. Klopp says Floyd “absolutely” saved lives.

Floyd was found dead early Thursday after authorities used a backhoe to smash through a barricade of footlockers and end a nearly 20-hour hostage standoff at the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center.

Floyd was a 16-year veteran with the prison and is the first corrections officer in Delaware to be killed. Klopp said Floyd went the “extra mile for any human being he could help.”

