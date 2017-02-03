Going red for heart health

By Published: Updated:
go-red-2017

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Cardiovascular disease is the cause of death for one in three women.

That’s why the American Heart Association is raising awareness through its Go Red For Women Campaign.

It’s important to know five numbers: Total cholesterol, HDL (good) cholesterol, blood pressure, glucose, and body mass index.

If you notice chest pressure, shortness of breath, sweating or nausea, seek medical help immediately.

To find out more about Go Red and an upcoming luncheon, visit the American Heart Association’s website.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s