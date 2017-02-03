Going red for heart health

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Cardiovascular disease is the cause of death for one in three women.

That’s why the American Heart Association is raising awareness through its Go Red For Women Campaign.

It’s important to know five numbers: Total cholesterol, HDL (good) cholesterol, blood pressure, glucose, and body mass index.

If you notice chest pressure, shortness of breath, sweating or nausea, seek medical help immediately.

To find out more about Go Red and an upcoming luncheon, visit the American Heart Association’s website.

