Foods that Heal

We all know how important it is to eat healthy in preventing chronic conditions like diabetes and heart disease, but certain foods can have a more immediate benefit in helping other, everyday ailments.

Consumer Reports suggests looking in the kitchen first. What you find may provide good healing power. Some foods do have medicinal properties and it’s not just hype, it’s actually backed up by science.

Got a headache? Try drinking a tall glass of water. Dehydration is a common cause of headaches. Nibbling on an apple and a handful of walnuts may also help. It’s the combination of carbs, healthy fat and protein. That prevents a dip in blood sugar, which is another headache trigger.

If you’ve been having trouble sleeping, you may have already tried warm milk, but studies suggest kiwi, which is rich in folate, a B vitamin, may help the brain produce sleep-inducing chemicals.

It’s also good to know you can zap garlic breath by eating lettuce, apple or raw mint leaves. All three destroy sulfur compounds and neutralize the odor garlic causes.

And although no foods have proven to shorten a cold, chicken soup and frankly, any soup can hydrate you, helping your lymph system flush out the virus.

If you battle heartburn and acid reflux, you can try stopping the burning sensation by eating a banana. Some research suggests banana may act as a natural antacid.

