Family Fun Fair EVENT

OFFICIAL RULES

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. The Family Fun Fair Event (the “ Promotion ”) is sponsored by Harrisburg Television, Inc., Inc. d/b/a WHTM TV Channel 10 (“ abc27 ”), PNC Bank and Harrisburg Mall (together, the “ Promotion Parties ”). Promotion is only offered in the abc27 viewing area within the Pennsylvania counties of Adams, Berks, Centre, Chester, Clinton, Columbia, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Fulton, Huntingdon, Juniata, Lancaster, Lebanon, Lehigh, Lycoming, Mifflin, Montour, Northumberland, Perry, Schuylkill, Snyder, Sullivan, Union and York and the Maryland counties of Baltimore, Carroll, Cecil, Frederick, Harford and Washington (the “ Promotion Area “). Void outside the Promotion Area and where prohibited.

Promotion is subject to all federal, state and local laws. abc27 shall be entitled to interpret these Official Rules as needed — including but not limited to rules regarding entries, deadlines, winner selection, prize restrictions, and eligibility — and all of its decisions are final. By participating, you irrevocably, fully and unconditionally agree to be bound by these Official Rules and waive any right to claim ambiguity in these Official Rules and or any other Promotion-related advertising or materials.

Promotion begins and ends on February 4, 2017. Entry deadline is February 4, 2017 at 3:45 p.m. Eastern Time (“ ET ”). Drawing to determine potential winner will be held February 4, 2017. abc27’s computer is the official time-keeping device for this Promotion.

For Promotion information and announcements, visit http://www.abc27.com/contests (the “ Promotion Page ”).

ELIGIBILITY

To be eligible, each entrant must be at least eighteen (18) years old and a legal United States resident living in the Promotion Area (above).

Employees of Promotion Parties, Nexstar, Inc. (“ Nexstar “), and the following vendors:

3 Monkeys Inflatables, Basement Waterproofing Specialists, Commonwealth Charter Academy, Eastland Alpacas, Agora Cyber Charter School, Mary Kay Cosmetics, Mid-Atlantic Waterproofing, Middletown & Hummelstown Railroad, PA Cyber Charter School, PA Leadership Charter School, Penn State Milton Hershey Medical Center, PNC Bank, Renewal by Andersen® (the “ Vendors ), any other radio, television, or print media operations in the Promotion Area, any other entity directly involved in the development or administration of this Promotion, and the members of their immediate families (defined as spouses, parents, siblings and children) and households, are not eligible to enter or win. The term “ household ” includes all persons residing together (part-time or full-time) in a single residence, whether or not related.

In addition, you are not eligible to win a prize in this Promotion if anyone in your household has won and received a prize with a stated value of up to six hundred dollars ($600) in any abc27-sponsored promotion in the sixty (60) days prior to the date of any prize notification in this Promotion.

Prize & ODDS

Grand Prize (1): Haier 48” LED 4K UHD TV (Model No. 48UF2500). Approximate Retail Value: $225.

The odds of winning depend on the number of entries received.

PRIZE RESTRICTIONS

All prize details shall be at abc27’s sole discretion. Winner assumes sole responsibility for all expenses and incidental costs associated with the prize not explicitly outlined above, including without limitation, all federal, state and local taxes (if any), surcharges, delivery, installation, and other fees. Any person who wins prizes through any abc27-sponsored promotions with cumulative value equal to or greater than $600 in a calendar year will receive an IRS 1099 Form.

Prize is not redeemable for cash and may not be sold, bartered or auctioned. The right to receive prize is not transferrable. Prize not used or accepted by winner is forfeited and no cash or substitute will be offered or permitted. Prize may not be substituted except that abc27 in its discretion may substitute a prize, or portion thereof, with a prize or portion of equal or greater value if it deems necessary. Any such changes will be announced.

Prize offered is provided “as is” with no warranty or guarantee either express or implied by Promotion Parties. Merchandise prize carries no warranty other than that offered by manufacturer. Promotion Parties have neither made nor are responsible or liable for any warranty, representation, or guarantee, express or implied, in fact or in law, relative to prize, including but not limited to its quality, mechanical condition or fitness for a particular purpose. Other restrictions apply.

TO enter

Entries will be accepted beginning February 4, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. ET and ending February 4, 2017 at 3:45 p.m. ET.

To enter, visit the free Family Fun Fair, the Harrisburg Mall, 3501 Paxton Street, Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, on February 4, 2017 from 10:00 a.m. ET until 3:45 p.m. ET and pick up the Family Fun Fair program guide. Then, visit each of the Vendor booths and have the program guide stamped or initialed by a representative at each Vendor booth. Follow the instructions to complete the entry section of the program guide with all required information, which may include your name, e-mail address, phone number, and age or date of birth and drop your completed guide into official entry box at the abc27 tent no later than 3:45 p.m. ET on February 4, 2017. Entries will not be accepted via any other method .

All entries must be received by abc27 no later than February 4, 2017 at 3:45 p.m. ET. Proof of sending is not proof of receipt by abc27 will not accept screen shots as proof of entry.

Limit one (1) entry per household. Additional entries received from any such household thereafter will be subject to disqualification. Any use of robotic, repetitive, automatic, programmed, mechanical, script, macro, or any other automated means or similar entry methods or agents or any other devices or artifices to enter multiple or false entries are prohibited and suspected or detected entry method violations may void some or all entries submitted by that entrant, in abc27’s sole discretion. No group submissions will be accepted.

Entries must include a working daytime telephone number and valid e-mail address for the entrant. abc27 is not responsible for voice or electronic communications that are undeliverable as a result of any form of call blocking of any kind or inability to leave a voice message or passive or as to e-mail, active filtering of any kind.

Entrants who fail to provide any required information may be disqualified without further notification by abc27. abc27 is not responsible for entries that are lost, misdirected, garbled, distorted, truncated, incomplete, illegible, incorrect or late for any reason, and all such entries are void. abc27 reserves the right in its sole discretion to disqualify any entry at any time that in its opinion does not comply with these Official Rules. Entries become the property of abc27 and will not be returned or acknowledged.

WINNER SELECTION, NOTIFICATION AND VERIFICATION

On February 4, 2017, or within a reasonable time thereafter, abc27 or its designee will randomly choose one (1) name from all timely entries Subject to verification of eligibility, the person whose name is so drawn will be declared the winner.

abc27 will contact the potential winner in accordance with the information supplied to abc27 on his or her entry form. Winner must respond to initial notification within twenty-four (24) hours and may be required to present valid photo identification and/or to sign an affidavit or declaration of eligibility, liability waiver, publicity release (where legal), tax forms and/or other legal documents to abc27 no later than five (5) business days after initial notification and as a condition of receiving prize. abc27 in its sole discretion may allow for transmission of verification documents via fax or e-mail. Winner must pick up prize at abc27’s offices at 3235 Hoffman Street, Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, on a non-holiday week day during normal business hours (9:00 a.m. ET to 5:00 p.m. ET). abc27, in its sole discretion, may permit a verified winner to authorize, in writing, another adult to pick up his or her prize; provided that winner must agree to release and hold abc27 harmless from all liability for any prize claimed by his or her authorized designee and winner’s designee will be required present photo ID.

In the event that potential winner (a) cannot be contacted directly by, or does not respond to, abc27 within twenty-four (24) hours of initial attempted notification, (b) fails to satisfy any eligibility or verification requirement herein, (c) declines to accept the prize, or (d) is otherwise determined to be ineligible, abc27 in its discretion may disqualify that individual and an alternate winner will be chosen by random drawing as soon as reasonably practicable after such disqualification. Any alternate winners are subject to all eligibility requirements and restrictions of these Official Rules. abc27 will conduct one (1) alternate winner drawing. If abc27 cannot verify a winner after one (1) alternate winner drawing, no further drawings will be held and the prize will not be awarded.

abc27 may, in its sole discretion, post the verified winner’s name on the Promotion Page and/or any of abc27’s websites, including http://www.abc27.com, and on or in any of abc27’s social media pages or channels, and broadcast it on any of abc27’s stations.

PUBLICITY RELEASE

By accepting a prize, winner agrees to award abc27 the right to publicize his or her name, photographs (including the use and appearance of his or her photograph on abc27’s websites), likeness, biographical information, e-mail address, voice and details of winning for purposes of this and future promotions without further compensation, except where prohibited.

LIMITATION OF LIABILITY & DISCLAIMER OF WARRANTIES

By entering the Promotion, you agree that Promotion Parties, Vendors, Nexstar, Facebook, any other company involved in the development or administration of this Promotion, and a range of subsidiaries, agencies, affiliates, franchisees, promoters, prize suppliers, directors, officers, employees, agents and related persons (collectively, the “ Released Parties ”): (a) are not responsible for technical failures of any kind, including but not limited to lost, disconnected, interrupted, or unavailable network, server, or other connections, late, lost, undeliverable, damaged or stolen mail, or for any failed telephone or computer hardware or software, or for any failed, delayed, misdirected, corrupted, or garbled transmissions or errors of any kind, whether human, mechanical, or electronic, or for entries that for any reason are not properly submitted or received by abc27 by any deadline stated above; (b) are not responsible for any incorrect or inaccurate information, whether caused by entrants, printing, typographical or other errors or by any of the equipment or programming associated with or utilized in the Promotion or in the printing of this offer, administration of this Promotion, or in the announcement of the winner or prize; (c) are not responsible for any injury or damage to any computer, modem or other electrical device as a result of participation in this Promotion or downloading of any software or materials; (d) are not responsible for unauthorized human intervention in any part of the Promotion; (e) are not responsible for any unauthorized third party use of any entry; (f) are not responsible for the inability to select winner because of postal failure, equipment failure, or data storage failure; and (g) are not responsible for any printing, typographical, technical, computer, network or human error that may occur in the administration of the Promotion, the acceptance of entries, the selection of winner, the prize or otherwise in any Promotion-related materials.

RELEASED PARTIES EXPRESSLY DISCLAIM ANY AND ALL WARRANTIES OF ANY KIND (WHETHER EXPRESS, IMPLIED, STATUTORY OR OTHERWISE), INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO, IMPLIED WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE, AND NON-INFRINGEMENT. RELEASED PARTIES SHALL NOT BE LIABLE OR RESPONSIBLE FOR THOSE GUARANTEES OR WARRANTIES MADE OR OFFERED BY ADVERTISERS, PARTNERS, MANUFACTURERS OR SUPPLIERS, INCLUDING THOSE RELATED TO prize. UNDER NO CIRCUMSTANCES SHALL RELEASED PARTIES BE HELD RESPONSIBLE OR LIABLE FOR YOUR USE OF THE INFORMATION AND/OR PRODUCTS PROVIDED AND/OR MADE AVAILABLE THROUGH THE Promotion OR FOR ERRORS OR ANOMALIES RESULTING IN THE UNINTENDED OR ERRONEOUS PARTICIPATION, AWARD OF prize OR OTHER BENEFITS UNDER THESE OFFICIAL RULES. RELEASED PARTIES OFFER NO ASSURANCES, GUARANTEES OR WARRANTIES THAT THE Promotion OR RELATED WEBSITES WILL BE UNINTERRUPTED OR ERROR-FREE AND DO NOT GUARANTEE THE ACCURACY OR RELIABILITY OF ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED THROUGH THE Promotion.

By entering the Promotion, you agree to release and hold Released Parties harmless from any and all alleged, existing, or future actions, claims, and/or liabilities of whatever nature including, but not limited to, personal injury, bodily injury (including, without limitation, wrongful death and disability), property damage, and expense (including, without limitation, reasonable attorneys’ fees) and loss or damage of any other kind, relating to or arising from, in whole or in part, directly or indirectly, (a) your participation, inability to participate, in the Promotion or any Promotion-related or prize-related activity, (b) the use by Released Parties (including modification, adaptation, and reproduction) of entry materials during or after the Promotion, (c) the delivery, acceptance, possession, redemption, use, misuse, loss, or misdirection of prize, and (d) any other claim or cause of action you may have against any Released Party.

BY entering THE Promotion, you FURTHER AGREE THAT (A) ANY AND ALL DISPUTES, CLAIMS, AND CAUSES OF ACTION ARISING OUT OF OR CONNECTED WITH THE Promotion, OR ANY PRIZE AWARDED, SHALL BE RESOLVED INDIVIDUALLY, WITHOUT RESORT TO ANY FORM OF CLASS ACTION; (B) ANY AND ALL CLAIMS, JUDGMENTS AND AWARDS SHALL BE LIMITED TO ACTUAL OUT-OF-POCKET COSTS INCURRED, INCLUDING COSTS ASSOCIATED WITH ENTERING THE Promotion, BUT IN NO EVENT ATTORNEYS’ FEES; AND (C) UNDER NO CIRCUMSTANCES WILL YOU BE PERMITTED TO OBTAIN ANY AWARD FOR, AND you HEREBY WAIVE ALL RIGHTS TO CLAIM, PUNITIVE, INCIDENTAL OR CONSEQUENTIAL DAMAGES AND ANY AND ALL RIGHTS TO HAVE DAMAGES MULTIPLIED OR OTHERWISE INCREASED AND ANY OTHER DAMAGES OTHER THAN ACTUAL OUT-OF-POCKET EXPENSES.

SOME STATES DO NOT ALLOW LIMITATIONS ON THE ABILITY TO PURSUE CLASS ACTION REMEDIES, OR ON CERTAIN KINDS OF DAMAGES, SO THE ABOVE LIMITATIONS OR EXCLUSIONS MAY NOT APPLY TO YOU IN WHOLE OR IN PART.

MISCELLANEOUS

abc27 reserves the right to cancel, suspend or terminate this Promotion, or any part thereof, in the event that abc27 determines, in its sole discretion, that the security, administration, fairness and/or operation of the Promotion has been corrupted or impaired by any non-authorized intervention, network failure, information storage failure, telecommunications failure, malfunction, or any other cause beyond abc27’s control. In such an event, abc27 will post notice of same at the Promotion Page and select the winner by conducting a random drawing from among all non-suspect entries received prior to the suspension, cancellation or termination of the Promotion or in such other manner as abc27, in its sole discretion, deems fair and appropriate under the circumstances.

abc27 reserves the right to disqualify any individual from further participation in the Promotion if abc27 concludes, in its sole discretion, that such person (a) has attempted to tamper with the entry process or other any operation of the Promotion, (b) has repeatedly disregarded or has attempted to circumvent these Official Rules, or (c) has acted towards abc27 or any other Promotion Party, entrant or other participant in an unfair, inequitable, deliberately annoying, threatening, disrupting or harassing manner. Tampering includes attempting to enter more than the number of times permitted herein, including through the use of any prohibited device or method. Any failure by abc27 to enforce any of these Official Rules shall not constitute a waiver of such Official Rules.

ANY ATTEMPT BY ANY INDIVIDUAL TO DEFRAUD, TAMPER WITH, OR DELIBERATELY UNDERMINE, THE LEGITIMATE OPERATION OF THE Promotion MAY BE A VIOLATION OF CRIMINAL AND/OR CIVIL LAWS AND abc27 RESERVES THE RIGHT TO PURSUE ANY AVAILABLE DAMAGES OR REMEDIES AGAINST SUCH INDIVIDUAL AND/OR REFER SUCH MATTERS TO LAW ENFORCEMENT FOR PROSECUTION TO THE FULLEST EXTENT PERMITTED BY LAW.

All activity arising out of and relating to the Promotion, including any reference to the status of any person as a “winner,” is subject to verification and/or auditing for compliance with the Official Rules. If abc27 determines, in its sole discretion, that verification or auditing activity evidences non-compliance of an entry and/or entrant with the Official Rules, abc27 reserves the right to disqualify such entry and/or entrant from the Promotion and prize at any time. abc27 reserves the right to conduct a background check on any or all potential winners and to disqualify any individual based on such background check if abc27 determines in its sole discretion that awarding a prize to any such individual might reflect negatively on abc27. Each entrant agrees to cooperate with abc27 and its representatives in connection with any and all verification, auditing and/or background check activities.

abc27 reserves the right to correct typographical, printing or clerical errors in any Promotion-related materials. No more than the stated number of prizes will be awarded. In the event that production, technical, seeding, programming or any other reasons cause more than the stated number of prizes as set forth in these Official Rules to be available and/or claimed, abc27 reserves the right to award only the stated number of prizes by a random drawing from among all legitimate, un-awarded, eligible prize claims.

DISPUTES

All issues and questions concerning the construction, validity, interpretation and enforceability of these Official Rules, or the rights and obligations of the entrants or Released Parties in connection with the Promotion, shall be governed by Pennsylvania law, without giving effect to any choice of law rules that would cause the application of the laws of any jurisdiction other than Pennsylvania. By entering the Promotion, you expressly (a) agree that any legal proceedings arising out of or relating in any way to this Promotion or these Official Rules shall be brought only in the federal or state courts located in Dauphin County, Pennsylvania, and (b) consent to the mandatory and exclusive jurisdiction in such courts with respect to any such legal proceedings.

In the event of any discrepancy or inconsistency between any terms or conditions of these Official Rules and any disclosures or other statements contained in any other Promotion-related materials, including but not limited to the Promotion entry forms, or point of sale, television, print, mobile or online advertising, the terms and conditions of these Official Rules shall prevail, govern and control. In the event that any provision of these Official Rules is determined to be invalid or otherwise unenforceable or illegal, these Official Rules shall otherwise remain in effect and be construed in accordance with their terms as if the invalid or illegal provision were not contained herein.

TRADEMARKS

Facebook is not a sponsor of this Promotion. Any third party trademarks mentioned herein are the property of their respective trademark owners. The use or mention of such third party trademarks in these Official Rules or in the Promotion is solely for descriptive purposes and shall in no way imply an endorsement or sponsorship of the

Winner’s Name/OFFICIAL RULES

For a copy of the Official Rules or the final Winner’s Name, visit the Promotion Page or http://www.abc27.com/contests or mail a SASE to: Family Fun Fair Event c/o abc27, 3235 Hoffman Street, Harrisburg, PA 17110, specifying either “Winner’s Name” or “Official Rules.” Winner’s Name will be available after February 7, 2017.

ABBREVIATED DISCLOSURES

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Entries start on 2/4/17 & end on 2/4/17. Winner selected 2/4/17. Open only to legal MD/PA res of abc27 viewing area, 18+. Enter at free Family Fun Fair at Harrisburg Mall by 3:45 pm ET. Limit 1 entry/hshld. Unless expressly allowed, each hshld is limited to 1 abc27 prize <$600/60 days. Odds of winning dep on # of entries rec’d. GP (1): Haier 48” LED 4K UHD TV. ARV: $225. Winner resp for all taxes/costs not stated above. Other restrs & elig lims apply. For full rules & Winner’s Name (avail 3/5/17), visit abc27.com. Void where prohibited. Sponsors: abc27, PNC Bank & Harrisburg Mall.

