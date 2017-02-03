DA seeks witnesses to police-involved shooting in Lancaster

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Video surveillance of a police-involved shooting in Lancaster shows several other people were in the immediate area at the time, authorities said.

Investigators are asking those people to call the district attorney’s office at 717-390-7771 and ask for a detective.

The district attorney’s office is investigating the incident at South Duke and North streets on the early morning of Jan. 24, when 18-year-old Jose Efrain Rodriguez was killed in an exchange of gunfire with city police officers.

Investigators have said Rodriguez had a handgun that was not initially visible to the officers when he walked up to their car. They said Rodriguez “fired at police and, in turn, was shot by police” after the officers exited their car.

Authorities have also said numerous officers responded to the area and multiple officers were involved, and at some point police used their stun guns. No officers were injured.

District Attorney Craig Stedman will make a final determination on the police action. His office said he is still waiting for all reports, evidence, video footage, and other information important to the case.

