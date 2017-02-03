Controversial pipeline project gets green light

HOLTWOOD, Pa. (WHTM) – The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission authorized the Atlantic Sunrise Pipeline on Friday.

The controversial natural gas pipeline would run through parts of Lebanon and Lancaster counties.

Williams Partners now estimates construction will begin before the end of the year.

People who live on properties impacted by the pipeline have been protesting for at least three years. They have vowed to continue to fight the project.

The group Lancaster Against Pipelines will hold a meeting Sunday at 4 p.m. at Climbers Run to talk about what is next.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...