Cold air this weekend, but mild air returns next week

A large ridge of high pressure is descending from Canada and will bring a cold end to the workweek. Today will be breezy and chilly with highs in the low to mid 30s. Although we start with some sunshine, clouds increase and skies will be rather cloudy at times through the day. Tonight will bring clearing though and temperatures go down into the lower 20s for Saturday morning. Saturday features lots of sun, but with chilly air and less wind. Overall a pleasant day! The approaching front for Sunday is much less impressive, so we only expect some light, stray snow showers. Some places will just stay cloudy and dry with highs around 40. Another winter thaw arrives next week, bringing a period of rain Tuesday into Wednesday. Enjoy the weekend and the game!

