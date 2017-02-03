Board: Pennsylvania casino served player 27 drink in 9 hours

Associated Press Published: Updated:
gaming_slot_machine

MOUNT POCONO, Pa. (AP) – The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board has fined a casino $25,000 for serving a gambler 27 drinks in a nine-hour period.

A spokesman for Mount Airy Casino Resort didn’t immediately comment on the allegations or the fine. The gaming board says the fine was levied as part of a consent agreement, meaning the casino isn’t contesting the penalty.

The board says the customer was playing table-top slot machines at a casino bar when he was served. The board found the customer was showing signs of intoxication after nine drinks, meaning the bartenders served him 18 drinks after he was obviously drunk.

