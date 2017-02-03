American Heart Association: National Wear Red Day

Friday, February 3rd is National Wear Red Day, the signature day of the American Heart Association’s Go Red for Women campaign. The day encourages everyone to “go red” to raise awareness about heart disease in women. In addition to wearing red, you can go red in the kitchen by making heart healthy meals a priority.

The American Heart Association just released a scientific statement this week about the important role that healthy meal-planning and meal-timing can play in heart health. This is a particularly important message for women who often skip meals because they are too busy or are trying to lose weight in an unhealthy way.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...