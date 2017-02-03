abc27 Anchors & Reporters Predict Super Bowl

Continuing an annual tradition, abc27 anchors and reporters have made their picks for the Super Bowl. The person who predicts nearest to the final score, takes year-long possession of the abc27 Super Bowl Bobble head. The winner will be announced on abc27 News Monday at 6
Picking Atlanta: Picking New England
Flora (defending champ) 32-16 Andrew 35-31
Ryan 26-24 Eric 24-17
Kendra 31-28 Mike 31-20
Ali 31-28 Dan 35-24
Mark Hall 31-28 Pat 31-24
Alicia 28-21 Samantha 34-27
Dennis 38-28 Brett 42-20
Gregg 38-21 Janel 27-21
Val 27-24
Dawn 20-16