Woman injured in Lititz home burglary

LITITZ, Pa. (WHTM) – Police say a woman was transported to a hospital after she reported a burglary in her Lancaster County home Thursday morning.

Lititz police are investigating the incident in the first block of Orange Street. They said the woman reported shortly after 9 a.m. that someone broke into her house.

Officers responded and found the woman suffering from non-life threatening injuries. They also found a broken first-floor window, but it appears nothing was taken from the home.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lititz police at (717) 626-6393.

