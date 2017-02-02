Woman arrested after baby found with marijuana in crib

HALIFAX, Pa. (WHTM) — Police say while conducting a search warrant, they found a baby inside her crib with a “recently used marijuana joint.”

According to State Police, officials were executing a search warrant on Wednesday at a home on Dustin Drive in Halifax Township, Dauphin County. Officials say the search warrant was in regard to a shooting incident on January 27.

During the search, police say they found marijuana, scales, a large amount of money, drug paraphernalia and handgun ammunition.

While searching the upstairs bedroom, which reportedly smelled of marijuana, police found a 1-year-old girl playing in a crib. Inside the crib, police say they found a recently used marijuana blunt.

Dauphin County Children and Youth Services were contacted.

Upon questioning, police say 29-year-old Janet Quinones confessed to fabricating details of the shooting incident from January 27.

Quinones is facing charges including endangering the welfare of children, false reports to law enforcement and tampering with evidence.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...