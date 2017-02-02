Tips from PennDOT on what you should and shouldn’t do driving in a snow squall

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A snow squall caused a 51-vehicle accident and claimed the life of one person along Interstate 83 in York County on Monday. PennDOT has tips on what you should and shouldn’t do if you’re stuck in one.

What would you do if you’re caught driving on a snow squall?

“Basically, what I would do is turn on my flashers and slow down,” Maria English said.

English is correct. Those with PennDOT say you should never pull over on the shoulder during a snow squall.

“In a snow squall, when it goes to a white-out condition, and you can’t see anything around you, you have no idea how wide the shoulder is, if there’s a guide rail there, if there’s a sudden drop off of some kind, you don’t want to be going down the embankment,” said Fritzi Schreffler, spokesperson with PennDOT.

You risk another vehicle hitting you if you’re on the shoulder. Don’t pull over or slam on your brakes. Gradually slow down until you can make it to an exit.

“You want to make sure you’re not tailgating the person in front of you,” Schreffler said. “Make sure your lights are on and that you have your defrosters going at the same time.”

Don’t change lanes if visibility is low. Keep ice and snow off your windows and mirrors.

“Don’t panic,” Schreffler said. “Think of it like fog. It’s the same thing as driving in heavy fog where you really can’t see what’s going on around you. Take some deep breaths and keep your hands on the wheel.”

Schreffler says make sure your hazard lights are on. Look around you to see if you see the snow squall coming. A few extra moments can make a big difference. She recommends packing an emergency kit for situations like this.

“This is one of those perfect opportunities to remind people why it’s important to carry things like water, snacks, and a cell phone charger, maybe some kitty litter or a shovel and extra blankets because you have no idea,” Schreffler said. “We had this rather significant crash on 83. People were stuck in the queue for a very long time.”

A snow squall caused another pileup along Interstate 78 in Lebanon County in February 2016. More than 50 vehicles were involved in that crash as well.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...