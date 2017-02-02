State police corporal charged with indecent assault of child

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Pennsylvania State Police corporal has been charged in Luzerne County with indecent assault of a child.

Cpl. Patrick Finn, 46, was assigned to Pennsylvania State Police Troop H and was working out of the Carlisle barracks.

Finn’s address is in Lower Paxton Township, according to a criminal complaint filed by the Wright Township Police Department.

Indecent assault and corruption of minors charges against Finn stem from an incident reported in December in Mountain Top.

In an interview with investigators, a 9-year-old victim reported to police that Finn got into bed with her and touched her breast and buttocks. Finn also told the victim he wanted to have sex with her, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

Finn is currently suspended without pay.

