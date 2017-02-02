Schwarzenegger responds to Trump’s taunting at National Prayer Breakfast

DARLENE SUPERVILLE, Associated Press Published:
FILE - In this Nov. 12, 2016 file photo, Arnold Schwarzenegger is seen in Los Angeles. President Donald Trump is seeking prayers for Schwarzenegger over ratings for “Celebrity Apprentice,” the show Trump once hosted. Addressing the National Prayer Breakfast in Washington, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017, Trump said ratings went “right down the tubes” and the show’s been a “total disaster” since the actor and former California governor debuted as host last month. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is seeking prayers for Arnold Schwarzenegger over ratings for “Celebrity Apprentice” — the show Trump once hosted.

Addressing the National Prayer Breakfast in Washington on Thursday, Trump said ratings went “right down the tubes,” and the show has been a “total disaster” since the actor and former California governor debuted as host last month.

Trump told the audience, “I want to just pray for Arnold if we can.”

Schwarzenegger responded in a brief video on his Twitter account, captioned “The National Prayer Breakfast?” He suggests he and Trump switch jobs since Trump is “such an expert in ratings.”

That way, Schwarzenegger says, “people can finally sleep comfortably again.”

According to the Nielsen company, ratings for Schwarzenegger’s debut were down significantly compared to Trump’s debut in January 2004.

