Scammers are impersonating law enforcement to steal your money

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Dauphin County Sheriff Nicholas Chimienti Jr. says scammers have been using his department’s name to try and rip people off.

“They sometimes make mistakes,” Chimienti said. “Some would tell people they are from dolphin county, like what swims in the ocean.”

Chimienti says the bad guys are telling people that they have warrants for their arrest.

“They say that you owe a lot of money,” Chimienti said. “But we can resolve the issue with a payment over the phone.”

Chimienti says they don’t ask for payments over the phone and they don’t make phone calls.

Older people are often targeted. The scammers make hundreds of calls to get four or five victims, but the money they make is worth the effort.

