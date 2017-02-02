Risk to women’s health benefits seen in health law repeal

The Associated Press Published:
health_doctor_medical

WASHINGTON (AP) – The Republican push to repeal the Obama-era health care law already is raising concerns that women could be hit hard.

The 2010 law ended a common insurance industry practice of charging women more than what a man would pay for policies purchased individually.

It made maternity and newborn care a required benefit for virtually all medical plans.

And it established a set of preventive services that have to be provided at no extra cost to women, including birth control and breast pumps for nursing mothers. That requirement applies to both the individual insurance market and most employer plans.

Democrats on Capitol Hill are keying in on the women’s health issue. The Trump administration says speculation about what might be in a replacement bill is premature.

