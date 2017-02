CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Chambersburg woman has been charged after police say she locked her child out of their home in 36-degree weather.

Kendra Stenger, 44, is accused of forcing the child out for an extended period of time while the child was without proper clothing.

One count of endangering the welfare of children was filed Sunday after police responded to Stenger’s residence in the 1000 block of S. 5th St.

The investigation is ongoing.

