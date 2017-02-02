Police seeking tips on vandalism in Columbia

COLUMBIA, Pa. (WHTM) – Vandals reportedly targeted several school and public buildings overnight in downtown Columbia.

Columbia police say numerous reports were filed Wednesday morning regarding the purple sprayed graffiti also found on private buildings and on a monument at the Locust Street Park.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Columbia Borough Police Department at 717-684-7735. Tips can also be sent to Lancaster County Crime Stoppers by texting “LANCS” to 847411.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...