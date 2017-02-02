Police: Man exposed himself in Chambersburg parking lot

By Published:
police_lights_red_blur

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Franklin County man was charged by Chambersburg police with indecent exposure after an incident in a parking lot.

Police were told last Friday that a man was in a vehicle in the Kmart parking lot of Wayne Avenue with no pants on. He was fondling his genitals while parked beside her vehicle, police said.

Police later identified the suspect as 48-year-old Paul Nelson of Greencastle.

Nelson was arrested and charged with a misdemeanor count of indecent exposure.

