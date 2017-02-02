Police link heroin, elephant tranquilizer, to ‘drastic’ rise in fatal overdoses

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Swatara Township police say heroin, fentanyl, and carfentanil – a tranquilizer for elephants and other large animals – have all contributed to a drastic increase in fatal overdoses in the past several months.

State health officials have been warning of the dangers of carfentanil. Two overdose deaths in Beaver County last month were the first in the state linked to the powerful opioid, which is said to be 10,000 times stronger than morphine and 100 times more powerful than fentanyl.

Swarata police urged people who are struggling with opiate addiction to call the Dauphin County Department of Drug and Alcohol Services at 717-635-2254 for help.

Anyone with information about the illegal trafficking of the drugs is asked to call the police department at 717-564-2550.

