Police collaborating to arrest suspect in 3 gas station cash grabs

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) – Police in Cumberland County have linked three cash grabs at gas stations to the same man. Multiple police departments are working together and say they will likely make an arrest Friday.

Lower Allen police said the man stole money Monday night from an Exxon gas station in the 2200 block of Gettysburg Road.

“The subject came in, asked for change for a dollar. When the clerk opened the drawer to get him change, he reached across, grabbed money and fled,” Lower Allen police Cpt. Leon Crone said.

He got away with $160 and was caught on camera when he struck again Tuesday night at the Gulf station in the 3600 block of Simpson Ferry Road.

“Likely the same suspect, tried the same act,” Crone said.

It happened again down the road at a Sunoco in Hampden Township. That’s when Hampden Township police Detective Cate Hottenstein got involved.

“As a detective, we all share information,” Hottenstein said. “Basically, York, Dauphin and Cumberland County, we all have an email chain that we share information, so I was aware Lower Allen got hit earlier in the week.”

Turns out, this isn’t the first time the suspect has been caught in the act. Hottenstein had pictures from other departments.

“He’s got a criminal past,” she said. “We were able to obtain video surveillance. We’re familiar with the face.”

More departments were familiar with the face and helped to identify the man. Now, they’re all out looking to make an arrest.

“Finding them, that’s big,” Hottenstein said. “When you share information with different departments, you have more eyes looking for that person.”

