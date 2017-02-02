Phone calls flood Senate offices of Casey, Toomey

WASHINGTON (WHTM) – The offices of U.S. Sens. Bob Casey and Pat Toomey have been flooded with phone calls.

So much so, many calls from constituents are going unanswered. Voicemail boxes are full. Other calls won’t even connect.

“Sometimes I’m making 30 calls a day. Yesterday, I tried every single number three times,” said Kate Kucharski of Dauphin County.

Kucharski’s been trying to reach Toomey’s office to express her concern over the nomination of Betsy DeVos as education secretary. She estimates she and a group of friends have made about 1,000 phone calls in the last week. Only about a handful were received.

Reached through a media line, Toomey’s office told ABC27:

“Senator Toomey’s staff in both Pennsylvania and Washington are taking an ‘all hands on deck’ approach in answering as many calls as possible while also attending to other responsibilities, such as helping veterans, seniors, and attending to legislative concerns. Voicemail accounts are being emptied regularly, but with call volume as heavy as it is, mailboxes do fill quickly.”

Casey’s office took to social media to post a video of the senator answering phones himself. His office said communication via phone calls, letters and emails was up 900 percent last week over the same period last year. Social media engagement is up 2,000 percent.

ABC27 tested how long it would take to reach one of their offices. We had no luck reaching either of Toomey’s offices through publicly listed numbers and could only leave a voicemail on Casey’s Harrisburg office number.

Kucharski says she’ll keep calling and trying to look on the bright side.

“It is frustrating to get a busy signal or having voicemail boxes full, but at the same time, I know our voices are being heard,” she said.

