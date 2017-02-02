PA Leadership Charter School: Family Fun Fair

PA Leadership Charter School is an online public school for students in grades K-12 who reside in PA. Their school offers a flexible but structured, innovative approach to education.

“Come and see us! We have an office in West Chester, Chester County and another in Pittsburgh, but we also offer online information sessions for families that live further away,” tells Dr. Heidi Gough.

These sessions, both online and in-person cover all of the information a parent may need, including lesson examples, school and program overview and how it all works. For additional info, visit www.palcs.org.

