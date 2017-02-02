Pa. court nixes new trial for Carlisle woman convicted in ’72 murder, arson

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – A Pennsylvania appeals court has reversed a lower court ruling that granted a new trial for a Carlisle woman sentenced to life in prison for a fatal arson four decades ago.

Superior Court ruled Wednesday that Letitia Smallwood waited too long to file for post-conviction relief, and therefore a Cumberland County judge did not have jurisdiction to address the merits of her petition.

Smallwood was convicted of arson and two counts of first-degree murder for a 1972 fire that killed two people. Prosecutors said a lovers’ quarrel prompted her to set fire to a building on North Pitt Street.

Cumberland County Judge Edward Guido in 2015 vacated Smallwood’s conviction and granted her a new trial. Her attorneys had argued modern fire science has discounted theories once used in arson cases.

District Attorney David Freed appealed Guido’s ruling to Superior Court.

In their opinion, the Superior Court judges wrote that a jury hearing a new trial – and evidence the fire was of undetermined origin – might reach a different conclusion than the 1973 jury who heard the fire was intentionally ignited.

However, the judges said her petition came too late because Smallwood, who heard of fire science advancements in 1979, waited 15 years to file for post-conviction relief based on those developments.

Smallwood’s attorney, Marissa Bluestine of the Pennsylvania Innocence Project, told ABC27 News she’s very disappointed the court opinion ignored facts. She said the defense may ask Superior Court to rehear the case or appeal to a higher court.

Bluestine said Smallwood, who’s been living with an aunt in Carlisle, will remain free on bail until her appeals are exhausted. She added that Smallwood is very sick and on a list for a kidney transplant.

