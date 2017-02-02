1 injured in Harrisburg row home arson

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A man was treated at a hospital for non-life-threatening burns Thursday morning after city firefighters rescued him from an intentionally set row home fire in Allison Hill, the fire chief said.

Harrisburg Fire Chief Brian Enterline said the fire was started around 4:20 a.m. in a first-floor stairway at 1219 Kittatinny Street, a two-story row home with 20 apartments.

Neighbors told firefighters a man was trapped on the first floor and the crews crawled through the flames to reach him, Enterline said. The man is expected to make a full recovery.

The fire was quickly brought under control and was contained to the stairwell and hallway. Only two apartments were affected. Damage to the building and its contents is estimated at $80,000.

The chief said neighbors were alerted to the fire by working smoke alarms.

Anyone with information is asked to call Harrisburg police Detective Jeffrey Schriver at 717-255-3183.

