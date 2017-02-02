Midstate Girl Scouts plan to take science on the road with mobile STEM lab

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A group in the Midstate is making plans to take hands-on science on the road.

Leaders at the Girl Scouts in the Heart of Pennsylvania hope a new mobile lab will get kids to put down roots in STEM education.

Opportunities for girls to become involved in historically male-dominated fields has grown in past years. The group doesn’t plan to let it stop growing.

At Middletown’s John C. Kunkel Elementary School, it doesn’t get much more hands-on than Thursday, when two classes merged to build and test alien landing ships to safely.

The goal was simple: Using paper, straws, and a plastic cup — along with a healthy dose of scientific reasoning — build a device that, when dropped from two feet or higher, would land softly and not spill the cotton-ball aliens in the cup.

“Doing the math, and the experience and working together with other people that we don’t know,” Grace, 10, said.

But the teachers there can’t be everywhere. Girl Scout HQ hopes their new project can.

“I have to be honest, like, I’m geeking out about this,” Allie Einsiedel, the regional Girl Scout group’s communications manager, said. “This is something that Girl Scouts in the Heart of Pennsylvania has never had before.”

With $65,000 in grants announced this week from the PPL Foundation and PPL Electric Utilities, the organization plans to build a mobile lab inside a cargo van.

“It’s going to have 3D printers, mobile hotspots and laptops,” among other equipment, Einsiedel said.

They’re in the process of ordering everything they need, including the van, and plan to outfit it with gear over a two-month build-out. It will debut on May 20 at the group’s STEM Expo in Hershey.

Then they’ll take science, technology, engineering, and math to girls in central Pennsylvania wherever, whenever.

“We’ve already heard from many of our troop leaders,” Einsiedel said, “like, they want to see the STEM mobile go to Pike County and we’re going to go there.”

“I remember growing up, you know, girls weren’t engineers,” Janelle Brojakowski, one of the two teachers absorbed with alien landers Thursday. “As a young child I didn’t even think of becoming an engineer.”

That’s changing, and it’ll keep changing if girls like Grace, who’s a Girl Scout herself, get chances to experiment — and succeed.

