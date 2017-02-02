Man grabbed cash at 2 Lower Allen gas stations, police say

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are asking for help to track down a man who made quick cash grabs at two Cumberland County gas stations.

Lower Allen Township police on Thursday released a surveillance photo of their suspect. They said he stole money Monday night from a gas station in the 2200 block of Gettysburg Road and struck again Tuesday night in the 3600 block of Simpson Ferry Road.

In both cases, he asked a clerk to give him change for a dollar then grabbed cash from the open register drawer. He stole about $160 dollars the first time. When he tried it again, the clerk fought back, but he still managed to get away with an unknown amount of money, police said.

Investigators said he fled Tuesday in the passenger side of a black Chevrolet pickup truck that headed east on Simpson Ferry Road.

Police said convenience stores workers should be on the lookout for similar crimes.

Anyone with information should call Lower Allen police at 717-238-9676 or Cumberland County Crime Stoppers at 1-855-628-8477.

