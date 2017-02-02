Man charged in assault, kidnapping in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Dauphin County man was arrested after police say he and an accomplice beat, bound and demanded ransom from another man who was showing them a home in Harrisburg.

Raymond Thomas, 41, of Susquehanna Township, and the unidentified accomplice had arranged to meet the victim Jan. 11 on North 18th Street. The victim was walking down into the basement when he was attacked and threatened with a handgun, city police said in a news release.

Thomas and the other man zip tied and duct taped the victim. They demanded money from him and ordered him to call his friends and family for more, police said.

The victim eventually freed himself and escaped. He reported the incident while seeking treatment at a hospital.

Thomas is charged with six felony counts including kidnapping, aggravated assault and unlawful restraint, according to court records. He was released from Dauphin County Prison after posting bond on $100,000 bail.

