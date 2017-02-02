Lower Paxton business robbed at knifepoint

By Published:
lower_paxton_police

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are looking for a man who robbed a Lower Paxton Township businesses at knifepoint.

Township police said the man had a cloth around his face and brandished the knife Wednesday night as he demanded money from Classic Drycleaners, at 4120 Linglestown Road.

No one was injured.

Employees said the robber was a thin man in his 20s. Police used dogs to search for him, but he was not found.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lower Paxton police at 717-657-5656.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s