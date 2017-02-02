Lower Paxton business robbed at knifepoint

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are looking for a man who robbed a Lower Paxton Township businesses at knifepoint.

Township police said the man had a cloth around his face and brandished the knife Wednesday night as he demanded money from Classic Drycleaners, at 4120 Linglestown Road.

No one was injured.

Employees said the robber was a thin man in his 20s. Police used dogs to search for him, but he was not found.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lower Paxton police at 717-657-5656.

